4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Enrilyn Thronson command of the 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (right), assumes command by accepting the guidon from Col. Pamela Douglas 4th Medical Group commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)