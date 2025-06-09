Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Enrilyn Thronson command of the 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (right), assumes command by accepting the guidon from Col. Pamela Douglas 4th Medical Group commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)

