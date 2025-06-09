4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Walker Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the guidon to Maj. Justin Asendorf incoming 4th Security Forces commander, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 11, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)