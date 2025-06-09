Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Walker Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the guidon to Maj. Justin Asendorf incoming 4th Security Forces commander, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 11, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9109180
    VIRIN: 250611-F-EK662-4570
    Resolution: 2241x1491
    Size: 429.05 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony
    4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony
    4th Security Forces Change of Command Ceremony
    4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SeymourJohnsonAFB #ChangeofCommand #AimHigh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download