VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

250611-N-HV010-1096 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 11, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 conduct routine maintenance on a wing of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft in the hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)