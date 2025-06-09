VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250611-N-HV010-1085 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 11, 2025) A Senior Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic, right, and an Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd class, left, both assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, conduct routine maintenance on the port wing of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft in the hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)