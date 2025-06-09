Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA [Image 2 of 9]

    VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    250611-N-HV010-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 11, 2025) An Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 reassembles the nose cone of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft in the hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:27
    Photo ID: 9108909
    VIRIN: 250611-N-HV010-1004
    Resolution: 5033x6711
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F
    SIGONELLA
    VP5
    P8A
    MAD FOX
    CTF67

