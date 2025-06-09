Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RABAT, MOROCCO

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. and African delegates participate in the 7th Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference in Rabat, Morocco on June 11, 2025. The conference, held from June 10–12, brought together over 130 senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. and 30 African nations to exchange best practices, address shared challenges, and build multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:07
    VIRIN: 250612-A-ND360-5949
    Location: RABAT, MA
