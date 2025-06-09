Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and African participate during the 7th Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference in Rabat, Morocco on June 11, 2025. The conference, held from June 10–12, brought together over 130 senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. and 30 African nations to exchange best practices, address shared challenges, and build multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)