AKANG aviators, Guardian Angels showcase helocast capabilities

An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, passes over Otter Lake during a skills demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 30, 2025. AKANG HH-60G Pave Hawk aviators and Guardian Angels, assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, respectively, conducted helocast training for the demonstration. Helocasting involves inserting rescue personnel from a hovering helicopter into water to reach survivors in hard-to-access environments. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9108273
|VIRIN:
|250530-Z-HY271-1419
|Resolution:
|5110x3406
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
