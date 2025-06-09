AKANG aviators, Guardian Angels showcase helocast capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk aviators and Guardian Angels, assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, respectively, conduct helocast training during a skills demonstration at Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 30, 2025. Helocasting involves inserting rescue personnel from a hovering helicopter into water to reach survivors in hard-to-access environments. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)