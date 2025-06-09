Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG aviators, Guardian Angels showcase helocast capabilities [Image 6 of 11]

    AKANG aviators, Guardian Angels showcase helocast capabilities

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk aviators and Guardian Angels, assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, respectively, conduct helocast training during a skills demonstration at Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 30, 2025. Helocasting involves inserting rescue personnel from a hovering helicopter into water to reach survivors in hard-to-access environments. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9108270
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-HY271-1178
    Resolution: 5439x3626
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKANG aviators, Guardian Angels showcase helocast capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    helocast
    pararescue
    Guardian Angels
    HH-60G Pave Hawk

