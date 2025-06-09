Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security training onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 15 of 17]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 12, 2025) Military and civilian law enforcement personnel assigned to the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department conduct refresher training onboard the installation using training weapons and various realistic training aides. Periodic training enables members of the installation’s Security Department to maintain proficiency and enhances readiness to respond to a variety of contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9108225
    VIRIN: 250612-N-TG517-3109
    Resolution: 2450x1264
    Size: 399.13 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Security training onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 17 of 17], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Department
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Law Enforcement Training

