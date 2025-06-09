Yorktown, Va. (June 12, 2025) Military and civilian law enforcement personnel assigned to the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department conduct refresher training onboard the installation using training weapons and various realistic training aides. Periodic training enables members of the installation’s Security Department to maintain proficiency and enhances readiness to respond to a variety of contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9108220
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-TG517-3566
|Resolution:
|2726x1850
|Size:
|833.35 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Security training onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 17 of 17], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.