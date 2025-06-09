Security training onboard NWS Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (June 12, 2025) Military and civilian law enforcement personnel assigned to the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department conduct refresher training onboard the installation using training weapons and various realistic training aides. Periodic training enables members of the installation’s Security Department to maintain proficiency and enhances readiness to respond to a variety of contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).