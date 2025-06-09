Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician Second Class Cristiana Rojas takes the field to sing God Bless America during the 7th inning at Petco Park in honor of Military Salute to the U.S Navy for the San Diego Padres versus the Pirates.



Every Sunday the San Diego Padres recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Military Salute to the U.S Navy took place on Sunday June 1st, 2025.