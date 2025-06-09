Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Band Southwest’s “32nd Street Brass Band” performs the pre-game show at Gallagher Square in honor of Military Salute to the U.S Navy for the San Diego Padres versus the Pirates.



Every Sunday the San Diego Padres recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Military Salute to the U.S Navy took place on Sunday June 1st, 2025.