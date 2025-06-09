Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy [Image 2 of 5]

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristiana Rojas 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Senior Chief Justin Belka, conducts Navy Band Southwest Ceremonial Band as they perform the National Anthem in honor of Military Salute to the U.S Navy for the San Diego Padres versus the Pirates.

    Every Sunday the San Diego Padres recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Military Salute to the U.S Navy took place on Sunday June 1st, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 9108167
    VIRIN: 250601-N-DT460-6934
    Resolution: 6032x4032
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

