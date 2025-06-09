Senior Chief Justin Belka, conducts Navy Band Southwest Ceremonial Band as they perform the National Anthem in honor of Military Salute to the U.S Navy for the San Diego Padres versus the Pirates.
Every Sunday the San Diego Padres recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Military Salute to the U.S Navy took place on Sunday June 1st, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9108167
|VIRIN:
|250601-N-DT460-6934
|Resolution:
|6032x4032
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest Performs at Petco Park for Military Salute to the U.S Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.