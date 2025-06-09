First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Hickam’s First Sergeants pose for a photo after providing Mokulele Elementary School with a check to pay for students’ lunches on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. This act was an opportunity for service members to connect to their civilian counterparts who take on the heavy responsibility of educating and caring for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)