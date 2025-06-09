Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam’s First Sergeants pose for a photo after providing Mokulele Elementary School with a check to pay for students’ lunches on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. This act was an opportunity for service members to connect to their civilian counterparts who take on the heavy responsibility of educating and caring for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9108146
    VIRIN: 250612-F-HW521-1019
    Resolution: 7709x5139
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School
    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School
    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Warrior Airmen Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download