First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

Team Hickam’s First Sergeants express their gratitude to Mokulele Elementary School faculty after providing them a check to pay for school lunches on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. This act was an opportunity for service members to connect to their civilian counterparts who take on the heavy responsibility of educating and caring for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|06.12.2025
|06.12.2025 21:17
|9108145
|250612-F-HW521-1044
|8256x5504
|3.64 MB
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
