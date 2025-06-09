Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School [Image 2 of 3]

    First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam’s First Sergeants express their gratitude to Mokulele Elementary School faculty after providing them a check to pay for school lunches on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. This act was an opportunity for service members to connect to their civilian counterparts who take on the heavy responsibility of educating and caring for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9108145
    VIRIN: 250612-F-HW521-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Mokulele Elementary School

