First sergeants donate to Mokulele Elementary School

Team Hickam’s First Sergeants provide Mokulele Elementary School with a check to pay for school lunches on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. This act was an opportunity for service members to connect to their community members who take on the heavy responsibility of educating and caring for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)