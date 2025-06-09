Engineers from the 412th Theater Engineer Command provide equipment displays at the Twilight Tattoo

Engineers from the Knightdale, North Carolina’s 346th Engineer Company (Clearance) and Fort Belvoir, Virginia based 299th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) provided equipment displays at a special Twilight Tattoo celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday June 11, 2025 at Fort Myer, Va. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Lt. Col. Matthew Nowak)
Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the special Twilight Tattoo celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday. The event was attended by hundreds of guests, included a drop in by the U.S. Army's Golden Knights. Like the Minutemen of the American Revolution, Warrior Citizens stand ready – not as a force in reserve, but as a critical, integrated component of the Nation’s combined military might.
Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:34
