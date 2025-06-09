Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers from the 412th Theater Engineer Command provide equipment displays at the Twilight Tattoo [Image 18 of 26]

    Engineers from the 412th Theater Engineer Command provide equipment displays at the Twilight Tattoo

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Nowak 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Engineers from the Knightdale, North Carolina’s 346th Engineer Company (Clearance) and Fort Belvoir, Virginia based 299th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) provided equipment displays at a special Twilight Tattoo celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday June 11, 2025 at Fort Myer, Va. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Lt. Col. Matthew Nowak)

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the special Twilight Tattoo celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday. The event was attended by hundreds of guests, included a drop in by the U.S. Army's Golden Knights. Like the Minutemen of the American Revolution, Warrior Citizens stand ready – not as a force in reserve, but as a critical, integrated component of the Nation’s combined military might.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 9106739
    VIRIN: 250611-A-PP983-9106
    Resolution: 3024x3597
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Engineers from the 412th Theater Engineer Command provide equipment displays at the Twilight Tattoo [Image 26 of 26], by LTC Matthew Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412th TEC
    US Army Resere
    Army 250 Birthday
    Army Birthday 250th

