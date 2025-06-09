2025 Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” presented a special Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on June 11, 2025. The event, hosted by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, featured special appearances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and included a Black Hawk flyover. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)