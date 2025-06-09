Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo [Image 27 of 38]

    2025 Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo

    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” presented a special Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on June 11, 2025. The event, hosted by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, featured special appearances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and included a Black Hawk flyover. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:28
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
    Twilight Tattoo
    Army Newswire
    Military District of Washington / Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday
    Army250th
    Army 250th Birthday

