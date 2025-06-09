Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” presented a special Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on June 11, 2025. The event, hosted by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, featured special appearances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and included a Black Hawk flyover. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9106018
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-QD602-2270
|Resolution:
|5151x3434
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo [Image 38 of 38], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.