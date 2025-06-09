Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Korean Cultural Festival [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) participant plays Gong Gi during the Korean Cultural Festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11. The event featured a variety of traditional Korean games, clothing, and performances for all in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9105259
    VIRIN: 250611-A-EM935-1114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Korean Cultural Festival [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival
    2025 Korean Cultural Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    KFW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download