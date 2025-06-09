2025 Korean Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) participants compete in an arm wrestling competition during the Korean Cultural Festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11. The event featured a variety of traditional Korean games, clothing, and performances for all in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr.)