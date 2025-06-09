2025 Korean Cultural Festival

Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) and U.S. Soldiers participate in Squd Games like event during the Korean Cultural Festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11. The event featured a variety of traditional Korean games, clothing, and performances for all in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9105257
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-EM935-5209
|Resolution:
|6312x4208
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
