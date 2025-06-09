U.S. and ROK Soldiers celebrate 75 years of friendship and camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sang Bin Lim served as a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) on Camp Casey from 1987 to 1989 with 2nd Infantry Division. He was a Tank Crewman and Gunner with 1st Brigade, 72nd Tank Battalion, 1st Company. Lim later went on to serve as a Senior KATUSA and earned an Army Commendation Medal for his service. (Courtesy photo provided by Sang Bin Lim)