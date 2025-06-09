Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Soldiers celebrate 75 years of friendship and camaraderie [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. and ROK Soldiers celebrate 75 years of friendship and camaraderie

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Sang Bin Lim served as a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) on Camp Casey from 1987 to 1989 with 2nd Infantry Division. He was a Tank Crewman and Gunner with 1st Brigade, 72nd Tank Battalion, 1st Company. Lim later went on to serve as a Senior KATUSA and earned an Army Commendation Medal for his service. (Courtesy photo provided by Sang Bin Lim)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:31
    Photo ID: 9104990
    VIRIN: 250612-O-A5022-1002
    Resolution: 1928x1403
    Size: 415.17 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
