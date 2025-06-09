US and ROK Soldiers celebrate 75 years of friendship and camaraderie

Photo By Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3-2D General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB),...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3-2D General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), provides support for the Eighth Army public affairs office during the Run Across the Peninsula, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 09, 2025. The run signals the start of KATUSA Friendship Week, a celebration of the KATUSA Soldier Program and the alliance between the Republic of Korea and U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michelle Lessard) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea — U.S. Army bases in the Korean Theater of Operations hosted their annual Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week celebration, June 9-12. KATUSA Friendship Week recognizes and honors the enduring bonds of friendship and camaraderie U.S. and South Korean Soldiers have shared through their joint military service since 1950.



This year’s week-long celebration featured a variety of events designed to strengthen teamwork and cross-cultural understanding. Activities included sporting competitions, cultural exchange programs, and joint training exercises.



Established in 1950 during the Korean War, the KATUSA program integrates South Korean Soldiers into the U.S. Army, providing invaluable linguistic and cultural expertise. KATUSAs are embedded with U.S. Army fighting forces and serve alongside their American brothers and sisters in arms in every facet of the military mission. During the Korean War, approximately 23,000 KATUSAs served at any one time. Today, there are around 3,600 KATUSAs supporting the Army warfighter throughout the Korean Peninsula.



Sgt. Sang Bin Lim is one such KATUSA. He served alongside 2nd Infantry Division Soldiers on Camp Casey from ’87 to ’89. Lim was a Tank Crewman and Gunner with 1st Brigade, 72nd Tank Battalion, 1st Company. He was later selected to serve as a Senior KATUSA and earned an Army Commendation Medal for his distinguished service.



“By sharing Korea’s rich cultural heritage and values, we helped American troops understand why so many of their predecessors gave their lives to help defend South Korea’s freedom during the war,” said Lim. “Wearing the Taegeukgi on my right shoulder filled me with immense pride as I served my country.”



“Katchi Kapshida,” – “We go together,” is a slogan commonly used among U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) Soldiers. It’s a mantra that signifies the importance of working together as one unified team to accomplish the mission.



“Combat is a team sport. Cohesive teams work and train hard together,” said Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Acting Commander, Eighth Army. “Every team that was put on the field had to figure out their positions and how they were going to contribute to the larger overall team to accomplish the mission. This is exactly how it’s going to work on the battlefield of tomorrow.”



The KATUSA program has evolved over the years, but its core mission remains the same — to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance through strong ties and mutual respect. KATUSAs not only contribute to military readiness but also serve as cultural ambassadors, bridging cultural and communication gaps while developing deeper understanding between the two nations.



Sgt. Woohyung Lee just finished his KATUSA service on Camp Casey two weeks ago. He began his service in the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, striving to improve the Quality of Life of military service members and create positive and long-lasting relationships with several South Korean communities within the command’s footprint. He was quickly identified as a self-motivated and disciplined leader with an eye for and attention to detail.



“To me, the KATUSA program was more than just a military assignment – it’s a symbol of what trust and cooperation between two nations can look like,” said Lee. “It’s undoubtedly a cornerstone of our national defense and the ROK-U.S. alliance, and I’m honored to have been part of it.”



In October 2024, Lee was awarded the Gen. Paik Sun Yup Leadership Award for his professionalism, selfless service and care for subordinates. The Paik Leadership Award is one of the highest honors a KATUSA can receive and is similar to the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Audie Murphy Award. Awardees must pass several rounds of rigorous evaluation, aimed at discerning those who embody the highest standards of professionalism and excellence within the armed forces.



Gen. Paik was South Korea’s first four-star general and is well-known for leading his Soldiers from the front lines during the Korean War. Paik was a dedicated Soldier with an iron-clad resolve, telling his Soldiers to shoot him if he retreated. Paik later went on to serve as an honorary Eighth Army commander.



To be eligible for the Paik Award, KATUSAs must be nominated by their commanders, pass several boards judged by senior enlisted advisors, and submit a personal biography. The boards were held in both English and Korean, testing the foundations of the participating KATUSA’s linguistic capabilities.



Lee is a highly decorated KATUSA that received three Army Achievement Medals and two Army Commendation Medals for outstanding acts during his tenure. Some of his other accomplishments include completing the Norwegian Ruck March and being selected for Senior KATUSA service.



“Every Soldier and NCO, both U.S. and ROK, are there to support you. Take the initiative to ask questions, seek advice, and learn from them. A lot of opportunities like leadership roles, competitions, and even friendships come simply from being curious and proactive,” said Lee.



This year marks the 75th year of the KATUSA program. This year is also the Army’s 250th birthday, officially reaching this significant milestone at the end of KATUSA Friendship Week, on Saturday, June 14.



Additional photographs from 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/KATUSA.