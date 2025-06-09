Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MXG introduces VR training system [Image 1 of 3]

    15th MXG introduces VR training system

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Leadership assigned to Team Hickam cuts a ribbon for a new virtual reality training facility to help with maintenance tasks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2025. The 15th Maintenance Group’s new VR training gives Airmen a controlled space to learn while saving the wing money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:18
    Photo ID: 9104983
    VIRIN: 250611-F-HW521-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    15th MXG introduces VR training system

    VR
    15 MXG

