Leadership assigned to Team Hickam cuts a ribbon for a new virtual reality training facility to help with maintenance tasks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2025. The 15th Maintenance Group’s new VR training gives Airmen a controlled space to learn while saving the wing money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
15th MXG introduces VR training system
