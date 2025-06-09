15th MXG introduces VR training system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership assigned to Team Hickam cuts a ribbon for a new virtual reality training facility to help with maintenance tasks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2025. The 15th Maintenance Group’s new VR training gives Airmen a controlled space to learn while saving the wing money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)