15th MXG introduces VR training system

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Watson, 15th Maintenance Group training section...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Watson, 15th Maintenance Group training section instructor, trains with virtual reality during the 15 MXG training section ribbon-cutting ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2025. The 15 MXG’s VR training gives Airmen in upgrade training a controlled environment to learn basic or advanced tasks regarding aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – After months of testing, the 15th Maintenance Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their virtual reality training system that's designed to simulate real world aircraft maintenance repairs June 11, 2025.



This new VR training system allows Airmen to build foundational and advanced maintenance skills to gain critical hands-on experience before working on an actual aircraft.



Some of the modules on the VR systems include basic tasks such as basic post flight inspections, enabling and disabling power to the aircraft, resetting circuit breakers and advanced tasks such as an engine run.



“Prior to having VR, the initial training was done on the aircraft,” said Tech. Sgt. Perry Lowell, 15th Maintenance Training Section element chief for training management. “Now they can use the VR systems in a controlled environment to learn and knock out the initial training to get the repetitions needed to be confident performing essential tasks.”



These systems allow Airmen to train more efficiently and with fewer restrictions and resources, reducing the need for constant supervision typically required when working on an actual aircraft.



“I would say my favorite aspect about the VR training is probably the [technical order] system you can put anywhere and it reads aloud while you perform the task, and just how accurate and realistic the aircraft is,” said Senior Airman Christopher Savage, 15th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman.



As the VR system becomes a key part of training, it will be used to support future programs, with over half of Hickam’s new heavy integrated avionics course set to be featured on VR modules.



“Projecting a few years ahead, if VR is perfected in the maintenance realm, I can see it being relied on as a tool to help train quite a few career fields,” said Master Sgt. Nathan Wright, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron specialist section chief.



As new technologies continue to emerge and evolve, 15th Wing Airmen are finding new ways to utilize technology to maintain a competitive edge.



“It’s still early to see improvements just quite yet, but the potential is there. Members can become familiar with a task prior to their first real world attempt and become more proficient that way,” said Wright. “There’s nothing better than turning a real wrench … but times are changing, and technology is leading the way towards bigger and better things.”