15th MXG introduces VR training system

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Watson, 15th Maintenance Group training section instructor, trains with virtual reality during the 15 MXG training section ribbon-cutting ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2025. The 15 MXG’s VR training gives Airmen in upgrade training a controlled environment to learn basic or advanced tasks regarding aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)