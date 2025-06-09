Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250 Celebration [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250 Celebration

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    President of the United States Donald J. Trump finishes a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump showed his appreciation for the Army and his support for the Soldiers of Fort Bragg, veterans and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9104980
    VIRIN: 250610-A-UG798-1024
    Resolution: 4358x2905
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250 Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army 250 Celebration
    Army 250 Celebration
    Army 250 Celebration
    Army 250 Celebration
    Army 250 Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    ARMY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download