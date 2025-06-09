Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of the United States Donald J. Trump finishes a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump showed his appreciation for the Army and his support for the Soldiers of Fort Bragg, veterans and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)