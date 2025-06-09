Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Celebration

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Angelo Dawkins, WWE’s tag team championship holder, hypes up the crowd of the Army 250 birthday celebration on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Angelo Dawkins came to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday as a representative of the WWE. Often referred to as the ‘center of the universe’ Fort Bragg stands as the nation’s crisis response hub. When the President needs a rapid and decisive answer to a global challenge, Fort Bragg is home to the solution. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9104978
    VIRIN: 250610-A-UG798-1027
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army 250 Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    ARMY250

