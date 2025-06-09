Army 250 Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Angelo Dawkins, WWE’s tag team championship holder, hypes up the crowd of the Army 250 birthday celebration on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Angelo Dawkins came to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday as a representative of the WWE. Often referred to as the ‘center of the universe’ Fort Bragg stands as the nation’s crisis response hub. When the President needs a rapid and decisive answer to a global challenge, Fort Bragg is home to the solution. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)