President of the United States Donald J. Trump finishes a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump showed his appreciation for the Army and his support for the Soldiers of Fort Bragg, veterans and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9104979
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-UG798-1025
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250 Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.