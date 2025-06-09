Top Gun Competition Fires Up the 206th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, competes against 2nd Battalion during the Top Gun shooting competition at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 8, 2025.

The one-day Top Gun marksmanship competition challenges teams from different companies within the 39th Battalion to find, “the best Soldiers [with] the best gun,” said Staff Sgt. Oscar Sierra, attached to Alpha Battery, and crowns the team who had the quickest times and most accurate targets.

“We all like to compete out here,” said Oscar, “it gets you ready to fight, to be the best Soldier that you can be.”

(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)