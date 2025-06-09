Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Gun Competition Fires Up the 206th [Image 8 of 8]

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, competes against 2nd Battalion during the Top Gun shooting competition at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 8, 2025.
    The one-day Top Gun marksmanship competition challenges teams from different companies within the 39th Battalion to find, “the best Soldiers [with] the best gun,” said Staff Sgt. Oscar Sierra, attached to Alpha Battery, and crowns the team who had the quickest times and most accurate targets.
    “We all like to compete out here,” said Oscar, “it gets you ready to fight, to be the best Soldier that you can be.”
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 18:29
