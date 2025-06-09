Mountain Home residents and members of the American Legion Elmore Post 26 join U.S.
Airmen to honor Memorial Day, coming together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate
sacrifice in service to the nation at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho, May 26,
2025. Events like Memorial Day bring Mountain Home Air Force Base and the local community
together, providing a meaningful opportunity to remember fallen heroes and reinforce the shared
values that connect service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9103652
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-PN902-7652
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home Memorial Day 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.