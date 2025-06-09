Mountain Home Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mountain Home residents and members of the American Legion Elmore Post 26 join U.S.

Airmen to honor Memorial Day, coming together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate

sacrifice in service to the nation at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho, May 26,

2025. Events like Memorial Day bring Mountain Home Air Force Base and the local community

together, providing a meaningful opportunity to remember fallen heroes and reinforce the shared

values that connect service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Xavier Wilson)