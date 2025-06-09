U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Perez, 366th Maintenance Group commander, delivers a speech
during a Memorial Day event hosted by American Legion Elmore Post 26 at Mountain View
Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho, May 26, 2025. Perez highlighted the importance of
honoring fallen service members and strengthening the bond between the base and the local
community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9103633
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-PN902-2092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home Memorial Day 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.