Mountain Home Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Perez, 366th Maintenance Group commander, delivers a speech

during a Memorial Day event hosted by American Legion Elmore Post 26 at Mountain View

Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho, May 26, 2025. Perez highlighted the importance of

honoring fallen service members and strengthening the bond between the base and the local

community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)