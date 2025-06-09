Mountain Home Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, participate in a Memorial

Day Remembrance Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho, May 26,

2025. Events like this help strengthen the bond between Mountain Home Air Force Base and the

local community, offering a shared moment to honor fallen service members and reflect on the

sacrifices that unite military families and civilians alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Xavier Wilson)