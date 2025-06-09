NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charles Shearrow, advanced manufacturing research project coordinator and research assistant, Harrisburg University, holds a bike frame created using additive manufacturing techniques during a tour for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) employees of Harrisburg University’s STORMWERX Research Center for advanced manufacturing, Harrisburg, Pa., June 5, 2025. NAVSUP requested the tour to learn more about additive manufacturing opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)