NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX

A metal additive manufacturing object is made through directed energy deposition (DED) by a HAAS UMC-750 at Harrisburg University’s STORMWERX Research Center for advanced manufacturing, Harrisburg, Pa., June 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)