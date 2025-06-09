Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX [Image 4 of 7]

    NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    A metal additive manufacturing object is made through directed energy deposition (DED) by a HAAS UMC-750 at Harrisburg University’s STORMWERX Research Center for advanced manufacturing, Harrisburg, Pa., June 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:25
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    NAVSUP
    3D Printing
    Additive Manufacturing
    Harrisburg University
    STORMWERX

