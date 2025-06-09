Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX [Image 7 of 7]

    NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Charles Shearrow, advanced manufacturing research project coordinator and research assistant, Harrisburg University, shows a recreated SATCOM antenna tripod mount to Chris Espenshade, director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Office of Small Business Programs, during a tour of Harrisburg University’s STORMWERX Research Center for advanced manufacturing, Harrisburg, Pa., June 5, 2025. The antenna mount was recreated using reverse engineering techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

