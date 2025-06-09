NAVSUP employees tour Harrsiburg University STORMWERX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charles Shearrow, advanced manufacturing research project coordinator and research assistant, Harrisburg University, shows a recreated SATCOM antenna tripod mount to Chris Espenshade, director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Office of Small Business Programs, during a tour of Harrisburg University’s STORMWERX Research Center for advanced manufacturing, Harrisburg, Pa., June 5, 2025. The antenna mount was recreated using reverse engineering techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)