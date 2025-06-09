JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher C. Murphy, command senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force North, takes part in a briefing with the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 during the class’s visit to JTF-North Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The briefing focused on JTF-North’s efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations in support of U.S. Northern Command’s homeland defense mission.