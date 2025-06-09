Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher C. Murphy, command senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force North, takes part in a briefing with the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 during the class’s visit to JTF-North Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The briefing focused on JTF-North’s efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations in support of U.S. Northern Command’s homeland defense mission.

    This work, JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

