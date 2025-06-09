JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commanding general of Joint Task Force North, provides opening remarks to members of the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 at JTF-North Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The senior enlisted leaders received a mission briefing on JTF-North's support to U.S. Northern Command in countering transnational criminal organizations and defending the homeland.