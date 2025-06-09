Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commanding general of Joint Task Force North, provides opening remarks to members of the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 at JTF-North Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The senior enlisted leaders received a mission briefing on JTF-North's support to U.S. Northern Command in countering transnational criminal organizations and defending the homeland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9102984
    VIRIN: 250610-A-QH368-1324
    Resolution: 4018x3013
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2
    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2
    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    CTCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download