U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commanding general of Joint Task Force North, provides opening remarks to members of the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 at JTF-North Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The senior enlisted leaders received a mission briefing on JTF-North's support to U.S. Northern Command in countering transnational criminal organizations and defending the homeland.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|9102984
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-QH368-1324
|Resolution:
|4018x3013
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.