JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

Jason Barnett, Joint Task Force North Plans and Policy director, reviews the headquarters’ operational timeline with members of the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 during their visit to Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The engagement supports the development of strategic-minded senior enlisted leaders prepared to lead in today’s complex global security environment.