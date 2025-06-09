Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Task Force North

    Jason Barnett, Joint Task Force North Plans and Policy director, reviews the headquarters’ operational timeline with members of the National Defense University's Keystone Class 25-2 during their visit to Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2025. The engagement supports the development of strategic-minded senior enlisted leaders prepared to lead in today’s complex global security environment.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9102987
    VIRIN: 250610-A-QH368-1348
    Resolution: 4207x3155
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JTF-North hosts NDU Keystone Class 25-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    CTCO

