102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Petitpas, radio frequency transmission systems specialist, center, is awarded the 102nd Mission Support Group (MSG) Airman of the Quarter award by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kelley, 102nd MSG commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Ahaesy, 102nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 8, 2025. 102nd MSG leadership recognized Petitpas for excellence in job performance, dedication to mission and service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9102627
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-TS442-2057
|Resolution:
|4554x3030
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
