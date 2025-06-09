Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call [Image 8 of 8]

    102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Petitpas, radio frequency transmission systems specialist, center, is awarded the 102nd Mission Support Group (MSG) Airman of the Quarter award by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kelley, 102nd MSG commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Ahaesy, 102nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 8, 2025. 102nd MSG leadership recognized Petitpas for excellence in job performance, dedication to mission and service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9102627
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-TS442-2057
    Resolution: 4554x3030
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
