102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call

Mr. Mohan Karki, 102nd Communication Squadron, center, is awarded the 102nd Mission Support Group (MSG) Civilian of the Quarter award by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kelley, 102nd MSG commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Ahaesy, 102nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 8, 2025. 102nd MSG leadership recognized Gagliardi for excellence in job performance, dedication to mission and service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)