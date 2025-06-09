102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Perry, 102nd Mission Support Group (MSG) contracting specialist, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kelley, commander of the 102nd MSG, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 8, 2025. Perry was recognized for his excellent performance and dedication to service during a recent deployment. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)