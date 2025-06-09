Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Mission Support Group recognizes Airmen during commander’s call [Image 7 of 8]

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Perry, 102nd Mission Support Group (MSG) contracting specialist, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kelley, commander of the 102nd MSG, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 8, 2025. Perry was recognized for his excellent performance and dedication to service during a recent deployment. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:23
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
